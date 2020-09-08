Providence Teachers Union setting up mock classroom to showcase safety concerns

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Providence Teachers Union (PTU) plans to set up a mock classroom with 29 chairs on the State House lawn at 1 p.m. Tuesday to protest what they believe will be unsafe and overcrowded classrooms once school begins.

The union says they want to show Gov. Gina Raimondo and other state leaders that Rhode Island’s COVID-19 guidelines allowing up to 29 people in a classroom isn’t safe.

“It is outrageous that the state would sanction this glide path to spreading COVID-19,” PTU President Maribeth Calabro said. “Just in case the governor doesn’t get the message with the chairs on the State House lawn, I invite her to come to a classroom and see for herself the danger she apparently thinks is OK for students and teachers.”

In addition to overcrowding concerns, teachers who returned to schools last week for orientation and professional development reported that many classrooms are not up to COVID-19 standards, according to the union.

Teachers said there were classrooms that had not been cleaned since March, rodents, poor ventilation, and windows that don’t open.

Calabro said the state is sanctioning up to 52 students per class for virtual learning.

“Distance learning brings challenges for maintaining relationships and connections,” she said.

“Ballooning distance class sizes to double the in-person size shows a lack of concern for the social, emotional well-being of our most medically vulnerable students and of their educators.”

