PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — All Providence students and staff returned to class on Monday following April vacation last week.

There wasn’t a staggered return as there were following previous school vacations in January and February. At the time, the staggered schedule was an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

School officials said the normal return from April break reflects a decrease in COVID-19 cases across the district. It will also minimize disrupting students preparing for the Rhode Island Comprehensive Assessment System (RICAS) testing.

According to the district, over the past several weeks, there’s been an average of fewer than 10 positive cases per day out of more than 20,000 students.

Students with consent forms were tested as they arrived at school on Monday.

Before students left for break, the district also provided them with a kit of two free at-home tests to be conducted before coming back to school.