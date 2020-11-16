Providence Schools to replace box fans with HEPA filters as weather gets colder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence Schools will soon be replacing the box fans that are currently in some classrooms to improve air circulation with HEPA filters.

In a recent tweet, the school district said families have been concerned about temperatures in classrooms that are using fans to provide ventilation.

A message to families from Superintendent @HarrisonPeters: "I want to address a concern many of you shared about the ambient temperatures in classrooms…" pic.twitter.com/zybe3pFBdf — Providence Schools (@pvdschools) November 16, 2020

By the end of November, the district says they will have received more than 1,800 additional HEPA filters.

The HEPA filters are expected to replace the box fans currently in some classrooms and should help to reduce the amount of cold air.