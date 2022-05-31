PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Students and teachers in Providence will once again get to choose if they want to wear a face mask or not starting Tuesday.

The Providence Public School District is dropping the mask mandate and making masks optional again.

One week ago the district announced masks would be required due to rising COVID-19 cases.

The district said masks would return to optional after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reduced Providence County’s community level down to “medium-risk.”

In a letter sent to the school community last week, Superintendent Dr. Javier Montañez said the district is continuing to monitor COVID data and will adjust the mask policy accordingly.

“As I said when masks became optional back in early April, we will continue to follow the science with mask policies,” Montañez wrote.

The district says KN95 masks have been given to students and staff if they wish to keep wearing masks.