Providence elementary school remains open following staff COVID-19 case

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The principal and assistant principal at Anthony Carnevale Elementary School are in quarantine for two weeks after another staff member tested positive for COVID-19, according to spokesperson Laura Hart.

The elementary school will remain open, a decision made in consultation with the R.I. Department of Health. The “impacted work area” is closed for a deep cleaning.

Hart said she could not identify where in the building the employee works, but did say no classrooms need to be closed as a result of the positive case. She said the employee had “minimal contact” with students on Monday.

The Department of Health notified the district of the test results on Monday evening.

“We wish this member of our community a speedy recovery,” Hart said. The school’s two top leaders were considered close contacts, which is why they have to quarantine.

For elementary school, Providence brought back pre-K, kindergarten and 1st grade students full time on Monday, and all elementary students will be back full-time by next Monday, other than those who opted for the virtual learning academy.

The case at Carnevale marks the first in Providence Public Schools since schools reopened Monday. Multiple other schools in the state have had cases so far, including an educator at Blackstone Valley Prep’s charter system. In that case, the schools had to revert to distance learning because 13 employees were ordered into quarantine, leaving a staffing shortage.

A staff member at Ponaganset High School tested positive over the weekend, and Bristol-Warren school adjusted their reopening plans based on a positive case of a teacher at Colt Andrews school.

