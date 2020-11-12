CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • Vital Hotlines   
Providence College to go fully remote a week earlier than planned

School Updates

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence College announced Thursday they will end their in-person classes a week earlier than originally planned.

In their original plan for the fall semester, students would return to their homes on Nov. 20 and remote classes would begin the Monday after Thanksgiving.

Due to the increase in positive coronavirus cases in Rhode Island and nationally, along with concerns expressed by Gov. Gina Raimondo, the college said their COVID-19 Community Task Force made the decision to go entirely remote beginning Nov. 16.

The college said residence halls and other facilities will remain open through Nov. 20, but students have the option to return home between now and then.

Students should not have difficulty entering their home states, according to the college, since the majority of on- and off-campus students were tested this week.

