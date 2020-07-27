Providence College says in-person commencement ‘will not be possible’ in October

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The rescheduled commencement ceremony for Providence College’s class of 2020 will not be held as planned, school officials announced Monday.

Back in April, the college postponed the event due to the pandemic, hoping to hold it in person at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in October, but said Monday it “will not be possible” to do so.

“We recognize the disappointment this decision brings with it — and we share in it — but we hope that you agree that this is prudent,” the school said in a statement.

Indoor gatherings in Rhode Island are currently limited to 125 attendees, and it’s unclear when the permitted capacity will increase, PC officials noted.

The state also requires visitors from states with a COVID-19 positivity rate of 5% or higher to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Because of those restrictions, officials said they won’t be able to hold the commencement ceremony until sometime next year.

“Our inability to safely gather as one community makes the beautiful celebration we all want for the Class of 2020 impossible for now,” the statement continued. “But it will happen when it is safe — and it will be unforgettable.”

Updates will be posted on PC’s commencement website.

In the meantime, the college is preparing to mail diplomas and honor cards to members of the class of 2020. Graduates are asked to submit their current mailing address by Friday, July 31, to ensure the documents arrive at the correct location.

Anyone with questions should email colevent@providence.edu.