Providence College joins growing list of RI schools requiring booster shots

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence College is the latest institution in Rhode Island to require students, faculty and staff to receive a COVID-19 booster for the spring semester.

The college said Monday that everyone who is eligible to receive an additional dose needs to have done so and must provide proof of vaccination before Feb. 1.

While the college would prefer everyone to get the booster prior to the start of the semester, those who are unable to will have the opportunity to get the shot during vaccine clinics on Jan. 19 and Jan. 21.

In addition to the booster shot, the college is also requiring all students to produce a negative COVID test prior to returning to campus.

This comes one week after the University of Rhode Island decided it would be requiring all eligible students and employees to get booster shots prior to the first day of classes.

Other colleges requiring booster shots include Brown University, Johnson & Wales University, Roger Williams University, Salve Regina University and the Rhode Island School of Design.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

