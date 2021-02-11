Providence College cracks down following uptick in COVID-19 cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Providence College is temporarily implementing a series of restrictions amid a spike in coronavirus cases within the community, the college announced Thursday.

The restrictions, effective immediately, are aimed at reducing the spread of the virus among students, faculty and staff.

“We are experiencing more positive COVID-19 cases than we would like,” an email sent to the PC community reads. “While increased testing is a factor, these additional steps are necessary to ensure that the overall positivity rate stays below the approximately 2% we are currently seeing.”

The entire student body is required to limit their movement to essential purposes, such as:

Traveling to in-person classes

Traveling to pick up grab-and-go meals (on-campus students and off-campus students who have meal plans) or groceries

Traveling to medical appointments, to pick up medicine, or to pick up other essential supplies

Traveling to work

Traveling to accessible on-campus facilities, including academic buildings and the Asymptomatic Testing Center

Outdoor recreation, either alone or in pods

The college said in-person classes will continue as scheduled.

“Because of physical distancing structures and other safeguards classes do not represent significant risk,” the college said.

In addition to limiting their movements, students living on campus must also adhere to the following:

Visitors are not allowed in residence halls.

On-campus resident students are restricted from visiting off-campus student residences.

At this time, students (on-campus and off-campus) are discouraged from leaving to go home or elsewhere for more than two nights, for their own safety and for the safety of those with whom they would come into contact.

Additionally, spectators will not be allowed at athletic events and all field work has been suspended.

The college did not give an expected end date to the restrictions, but said they hope this will prevent them from implementing stricter measures.