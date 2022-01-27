Poll: Nearly 70% of RI parents say their child fell behind in school during the pandemic

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new poll shows nearly seven out of ten Rhode Island parents are concerned their child has fallen behind academically during the pandemic.

The Hassenfeld Institute for Public Leadership at Bryant University conducted a phone survey with 400 parents with kids in K-12 public schools between Jan. 9 and Jan. 12, a time when omicron cases were spiking in the state.

Gary Sasse, director of the institute, says in addition to almost 70% of parents being worried about their kids falling behind, two-thirds of parents say they think it’ll be even worse if the state resumes virtual learning.

“So the first thing that tells you is that virtual learning was not a success in the state,” Sasse said. “That is a red flag to me that we probably need to look a lot closer at what we’re doing to catch kids up.”

When it comes to safety in the classroom, 77% of parents are satisfied with the steps their child’s school is taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but 64% are still concerned with their child getting exposed to the virus.

In terms of masking and vaccines, almost 80% support students wearing masks at school but 52% oppose requiring all students over the age of 5 to get vaccinated to attend school.

Target 12 Investigator Tolly Taylor will have a full in-depth look at the findings tonight on 12 News.