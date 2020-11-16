PC shifts to full remote learning one week before original plan

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With only a few weeks left in the fall semester, Providence College will begin full remote learning on Monday.

According to PC President Rev. Kenneth Sicard, the college’s original plan was to end in-person classes on Nov. 20, with remote classes resuming on Nov. 23.

However, with coronavirus cases increasing in Rhode Island and across the country along with concerns expressed by Gov. Gina Raimondo, PC’s COVID-19 task Community Task Force made the decision to go entirely remote a week earlier than the original plan.

PC made the decision out of an abundance of caution, to ensure students are able to return home for the holidays.

While residence halls and other facilities will remain open through Nov. 20 for students who choose to remain on campus, students will have the option to return home any time until then. Student Affairs will provide additional information on move-out procedures.

A majority of on- and off-campus students began getting tested for the virus on Sunday and will continue through the week. Sicard said this should allow students with negative test results to have no difficulty entering their home states.

“I pray that you have a wonderful and safe Thanksgiving and look forward to welcoming students back in January,” Sicard said.