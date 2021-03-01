Pawtucket students returning to the classroom for first time since last March

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — March 1 marks one year since the first coronavirus case was announced in Rhode Island.

Now, for the first time since last March, students in Pawtucket’s public schools will start returning to the classrooms.

Only grades 1-6 will be walking through the school doors on Monday, with grades 7-8 returning starting March 15, and grades 9-12 will follow a hybrid learning model beginning March 29.

This is part of the phased-in plan presented by Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McWilliams at last month’s school committee meeting and approved by members.

The decision comes after several parents and teachers expressed their frustration with a decision the committee made in January, which would have kept the majority of students learning remotely for the remainder of the school year.

The staggered return to the classroom also has the support of the Pawtucket’s Teacher’s Union.

Pawtucket is the only school district in Rhode Island where students have been fully remote since the pandemic began last March.