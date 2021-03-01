CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine Info    • Testing Info    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

Pawtucket students returning to the classroom for first time since last March

School Updates

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »
12 on 12: Vaccine 101

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — March 1 marks one year since the first coronavirus case was announced in Rhode Island.

Now, for the first time since last March, students in Pawtucket’s public schools will start returning to the classrooms.

Only grades 1-6 will be walking through the school doors on Monday, with grades 7-8 returning starting March 15, and grades 9-12 will follow a hybrid learning model beginning March 29.

This is part of the phased-in plan presented by Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McWilliams at last month’s school committee meeting and approved by members.

The decision comes after several parents and teachers expressed their frustration with a decision the committee made in January, which would have kept the majority of students learning remotely for the remainder of the school year.

The staggered return to the classroom also has the support of the Pawtucket’s Teacher’s Union.

Pawtucket is the only school district in Rhode Island where students have been fully remote since the pandemic began last March.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Your Local Election HQ

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 2/19/21: Richard Arenberg and Joseph Cammarano

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community