Pawtucket school committee to vote on whether schools will reopen for in-person learning

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s been almost one year since students in Pawtucket have been in the classroom.

It remains the only district in the state that has been 100% remote learning since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and on Tuesday night the school committee will be voting on whether to change that.

In October, seventh-grader Aeron Fargnoli started a petition asking to go back to school, and over the weekend parents held a rally pushing for options saying they’re being denied the choice of in-person learning.

“You’re hurting us maybe more than you’re actually seeing or feeling yourself,” Fargnoli said.

Last month, the school committee voted unanimously to continue distance learning for most students, a decision the committee’s chairman told 12 News a large number of parents favor.

The Pawtucket Teacher’s Union says they do too, though their president says it hasn’t put pressure on the committee to keep distance learning in place.

The union says it would like to see a discussion about a return to in-person learning after the Health Department rolls out a vaccination plan for educators.

Some parents and students say at this point, too much have already been lost and kids need to be back in the classroom now.

“My daughter that’s in the fourth-grade actually scored at a first-grade reading level on a test simply because she wasn’t paying attention to it, so they’re suffering,” one parent said. “And not just academically, they’re suffering emotionally. They’re constantly fighting, they’re crying, stressed out, get angry easily, all symptoms of depression, anxiety. It’s been very hard on them.”

The school committee meeting will be held by Zoom at 6:30 p.m., with the school’s reopening plan at the top of the agenda.