Pawtucket School Committee OKs plan allowing students to return to in-person learning next month

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Students in Pawtucket will soon have the option to return to in-person learning after nearly one year of doing so remotely.

The Pawtucket School Committee approved a plan put forth by Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McWilliams Tuesday night, which would allow for students to gradually return to in-person learning.

Here’s when students would be able to return to the classroom under her plan:

Grades 1-6 can return in person beginning March 1

Grades 7-8 can return in person beginning March 15

Grades 9-12 will follow a hybrid learning model beginning March 29

The decision comes after several parents and teachers expressed their frustration with a decision the committee made last month, which would have kept the majority of students learning remotely for the remainder of the school year.

Right now, Pawtucket is the only school district in Rhode Island where students have been fully remote since the pandemic began last March.

Ashley Hudson, a 2nd grade teacher, told the committee her students have been struggling with remote learning and all of the technology that comes with it.

“My 7-and-8-year-olds are trying to learn how to navigate a computer and key board while also trying to learn how to read and write,” she said.

Parents also expressed their concerns with the committee’s decision. Pamela Ramsey said she’s seen a significant decline in her son’s desire to learn over the past year.

“My first grader refuses he tells me he hates school, he just goes under the kitchen table,” she said. “He’s behind, which makes it even worse.”

President of the Pawtucket Teacher’s Alliance Ron Beaupre said he’s in favor of elementary school students returning to in-person learning, and is considering supporting a potential return to in-person learning for middle schoolers as well.

But he feels differently about high schoolers, specifically because of social distancing constraints.

“Our classrooms can’t accomodate 20-to-30 students while separating them 6 feet from one another,” he said.