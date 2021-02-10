Parents, students in Pawtucket relieved with district’s decision to allow gradual return to in-person learning

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — After a year of learning remotely, students in Pawtucket will soon have the option to return to school in person.

It’s something 12-year-old Aeron Fargnoli has been looking forward to for months.

“I was happy and relieved because you know we’re at home right now and that’s really stressful,” the 7th grader said.

Her father, David Fargnoli, is also breathing a huge sigh of relief.

“I’ve been able to go to Wendy’s since the start of the pandemic, but my child hasn’t been able to get an education,” he said.

The Pawtucket School Committee approved a plan put forth by Superintendent Dr. Cheryl McWilliams Tuesday night, which will allow students to gradually return to in-person learning next month.

The plan reverses a decision made by the committee last month that would have kept nearly all of the district’s students learning remotely for the remainder of the school year.

Aeron, who created a petition last fall urging the district to allow students to return to school in person, said learning remotely with no chance to interact with her friends and teachers face-to-face has been tough.

“For me, and for some kids … Friends, that’s all they have, they’re their support system, honestly,” she said.

David said he thinks concerns expressed by the city’s teachers, parents and students is ultimately what made the committee change course.

“The fact that everyone stood up, from scientists to medical experts to teachers … hats off to everyone that did their part,” he said.

Dr. Joseph Braun, an epidemiologist at Brown University, has been advocating for the district to allow students to return to in-person learning.

Braun’s 6-year-old daughter has been learning remotely since March. He said while she’s adapted well to distance learning, her social and emotional development is constantly being challenged.

“On the inside it’s hard for her, and that’s what’s been the hardest part for me,” Braun said.

Since nearly all of the district’s students have been learning remotely since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, he said everyone needs to have different expectations once they return to the classroom.

“Things aren’t going to be the same,” Braun said. “We’re going to have lots of different things, with COVID testing, additional safety protocols and even quarantining for a period of time. This doesn’t mean in-person learning is failing. It means we’re adapting to the new normal.”