Parents offer mixed reactions on plans for upcoming school year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ With reopening plans due to the Rhode Island Department of Education on Friday, many school districts have sent out their own surveys to parents to gauge how comfortable they are with sending their children back to school come fall.

Coventry Public Schools sent out more than 4,500 surveys to parents at the end of the school year, with more than 1,300 responding.

Of those responses, roughly 50% of parents said they’d prefer a full in-person return to school in the fall, 15% said they’d prefer to continue distance learning and 35% said said they’d prefer a hybrid of the two.

“It’s a complicated puzzle with very strict parameters,” Director of Curriculum Instruction and Assessment for the district Don Cowart said. “We’re trying very hard to make it all work, and the survey was a way for us to get some information from people so we’re not making those decisions in a vacuum without any input from our community.”

Cowart, who helped to create the survey, said although the state hasn’t approved their plan yet, the survey results made a significant impact on their proposal.

“Just the idea of going with a hybrid plan was driven by what our parents said,” he said.

Barrington Public Schools also sent a survey back in June to 2,200 parents, with more than 1,000 responding.

Of those responses, 72% of parents said they’re in favor of sending their kids back to school this fall, while 28% are not.

“Do I feel comfortable sending them to school? I mean, yes with a giant asterisk, given the hundred different precautions we’re going to have to take to do so. I still don’t know how many of the schools will handle those situations,” Barrington resident Kristen Pearse, who has four school-age children, said.

Pearse said working from home while her kids were distancing learning was challenging. She said her kids are very focused and are great students, but the school didn’t give them enough work.

She said she’s all for sending her kids back, but she still has some concerns.

“Many children have siblings, so if one child gets sick we know that that class is going to quarantine but what about the siblings of that child and their classrooms?” she said.

Warwick Public School’s survey was similar to Barrington’s, though it was sent specifically to the parents of middle and high school students.

Out of the 1,300 parents who responded, nearly 64% said they’re comfortable with sending their child back to school, while about 36% said they’re not. The district plans to send out another survey to elementary school parents next week.

Bristol Warren Regional School District also conducted a survey from June 26 to July 1. School officials tell Eyewitness News that they received responses from 30% of families in the district. The data showed about 48% of parents were comfortable with returning to a full in-school model.

Cranston Public Schools sent surveys to parents back in June. The survey focused on distance learning and how it could be improved come fall.

Of the 1,054 responses, 55% of parents said they preferred full-in person return, 15% said they preferred distance learning and 29% said they preferred a hybrid model.

Pawtucket Public Schools sent a robocall to families, but said due to technical difficulties, only 30% of families were reached.

The district sent out an additional survey Thursday, where school officials said they had a response rate of close to 50%. School officials said 60% of participating parents preferred a hybrid of full virtual model.

School officials in Narragansett said their survey is still active and they’re still reviewing data, and school officials in Johnston said they plan to conduct a survey next week.