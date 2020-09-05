Parents look for alternatives as Warwick schools prepare to go remote

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Warwick Public Schools has decided for now, they are going to begin the school year with distance learning, and local childcare centers tell 12 News when it comes to working parents and remote learning, their phones are off the hook.

While some parents may be able to stay home, local childcare centers said working parents have been looking for help.

Kate Messier, vice president of program quality at the YMCA of Greater Providence, said they have created a program called “YMCA Learning Labs.”

“Feedback has been, overwhelmingly I need to go to work but I need a safe place for my child during these unprecedented times,” Messier said. “People candidly are kind of beating the phone lines down wanting to know how soon, when can you open, if my child transitions back to full time school what does that mean?”

In Warwick, the program will take place at the Kent County YMCA.

The learning labs will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students will be able to learn remotely while there while also participating in fun activities afterward.

“In addition to the academic loss, the real heartbreak here is when you are in kindergarten, 1st grade, 2nd grade a huge uplift during the school day is making personal connections, meeting friends and it doesn’t happen when you’re alone behind a screen,” Messier said.

She said they will have laptops and tablets available for those that don’t have.

Lara D’Antuono, executive director of the Boys and Girls Club of Warwick, said they will have technology and WiFi available as well.

12 News first spoke to D’Antuono last week about reopening this fall to help with families with distance learning.

“Our plan now is to open 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and have full childcare,” D’Antuono said. “Each pod, the morning will be spent on distance learning and we will have staff here to help the kids in their learning, we’ll have WiFi and technology if they need it and support them through that. I am confident we can deliver this program safely.”

Both women said they know times can be hard financially right now. D’Antuono said the Boys & Girls Club of Warwick is offering limited financial aid and Messier said the YMCA is currently fundraising to make sure no family gets turned away.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines