Parents frustrated with Pawtucket’s decision to keep most students remote

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Pawtucket remains the only school district in Rhode Island to keep nearly all of its students learning from home, leaving many parents feeling aggravated and out of options.

The Pawtucket School Committee voted last week to continue its full distance learning plan for the remainder of the school year.

The decision means the majority of Pawtucket students will be learning remotely for a year and half, from March 2020 until September 2021, assuming school reopens in person in the fall.

Dr. Joseph Braun, a professor at Brown University’s School of Public Health, has seen the effects of longterm distance learning firsthand. His daughter, who’s in 1st grade, has been learning remotely since March.

“You can’t force human interaction over a Zoom call,” he said. “”It seems like they have dug their heels in it every chance they have gotten to not reopen.”

While Braun is the first to admit he’s not an expert on the coronavirus, he said he’s in-tune with the science behind it all and feels as though he’s running out of options.

“I don’t have a choice of what to do otherwise as of now, aside from moving, which I’m not going to do,” he said. “”I feel like I am letting my daughter down if I don’t get them to get her into school, and I have to keep trying no matter what here.”

Pamela Ramsey, who has three children in the school system, is just as frustrated.

Ramsey’s children are in Pre-K, Kindergarten and 1st grade. She said her two younger children have been given the option to return to school in person under the district’s guidance, but her 1st grader has been forced to continue learning remotely.

She said her oldest son has fallen behind in school due to distance learning, and he’s confused as to why his siblings can return in person but he can’t.

“What about a couple days a week?” Ramsey questioned. “What about even trying?”

Prior to the committee’s decision, Superintendent Cheryl McWilliams laid out a potential plan to gradually allow students to return to the classroom, which would begin with pre-K through 5th grade returning in February, followed by 6th through 12th grade in March.

But despite her recommendations, the committee voted unanimously to keep students in grades 1-12 learning remotely.

The district isn’t just getting flak from parents, however. The R.I. Department of Education has persistently pressured the committee to allow students to return to school in person, especially after all of their safety concerns were addressed by the state.

“Pawtucket is a district that is struggling already,” Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green previously told 12 News. “It is unfortunate that they make decisions of what is not in the best interest of what kids need.”

Gov. Gina Raimondo has also consistently criticized the district, urging them last week to rethink their decision.

“If you are in some place where you are denying your children an in-person education, a high-quality education, particularly the youngest learners, I’m asking you, from the bottom of my heart, to reconsider,” she said.