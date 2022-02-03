Parents debate having masks in schools become optional

BOXFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — The mask debate continues in schools across the nation as data shows we may be getting past the omicron wave.

The latest data from the R.I. Department of Health on Wednesday shows cases and hospitalizations trending down. Currently, 351 people are in the hospital, which is the lowest number since just before Christmas.

Data in Massachusetts is also trending in the right direction, which is prompting the debate of masks in schools to be revisited.

Massachusetts Commissioner of Elementary and Secondary Education Jeffrey Riley just pushed the mask requirement for schools through Feb. 28. Schools that have a population that is 80% or more vaccinated still have the option to receive a waiver to transition to being “mask optional.”

Parents in Boxford, Massachusetts, held a meeting Wednesday night to discuss taking the transition to mask-optional schooling.

“We hit every benchmark, and every time the goal post moves and we are done,” parent Renee Leonforte said. “We want these kids to unmask, interact with their friends, have a normal school year.”

Earlier this week, Massachusetts Secretary of Health Marylou Sudders sent a letter to local colleges saying they should transition from pandemic to endemic strategies now that their schools are nearly 100% vaccinated.

“Together, our goal must now be to transition the COVID-19 Pandemic into an endemic, a highly contagious virus that is manageable and allows us to regain a sense of normalcy,” the letter said.

The letter did not address what should happen in K-12 schools in the state.