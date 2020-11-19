Northeast governors urge colleges to test students before Thanksgiving break, shift to remote learning

BOSTON (WPRI) — A group of governors from states across the Northeast is asking all residential colleges and universities to provide testing for their students before they travel home for Thanksgiving break.

The group, which includes Govs. Gina Raimondo and Charlie Baker, said a second surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations influenced their decision.

The governors encouraged any student who tests positive prior to Thanksgiving break to isolate on campus prior to traveling home for the holiday.

“The region is experiencing a surge in COVID cases and a surge in the serious health impacts this disease brings with it,” Baker said. “Working together on travel and higher education policies like these, states can have a bigger impact on COVID spread as students travel for the holidays.”

The rise in cases and hospitalizations is not unique to the Northeast, however, since the data is trending upward nationwide.

“As our COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, it’s critical that we come together as a region to slow the spread and keep our constituents safe,” Raimondo said. “We all need to be more vigilant about keeping our circles small and our masks on, while at the same time we’re continuing to ramp up asymptomatic testing across-the-board.”

Dr. Otis Warren, the president of the American College of Emergency Physicians’ Rhode Island chapter, told 12 News Wednesday that the majority of young adults who test positive for COVID-19 are asymptomatic and may not realize they have it.

He said this is a “huge concern” as college students start traveling home for the holiday.

The governors are also recommending colleges and universities switch to remote learning for the remainder of the semester in order to reduce interstate travel, which is a step that several institutions have already taken.

Students who do return to campus following Thanksgiving break should be tested upon arrival and comply with the state’s isolation and quarantine protocols.