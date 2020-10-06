CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
North Providence High School shifts to remote learning with about 100 students in quarantine

School Updates

NORTH PROVIDENCE (WPRI) ─ With roughly 100 students were ordered to quarantine and an abundance of teacher absences due to COVID-19, North Providence High School has opted to switch to distance learning for the time being, according to Superintendent Joseph Goho.

In a memo posted on the North Providence School Department’s website, Goho said the students are all considered close contacts of the two students who recently tested positive.

Goho said they are also dealing with a staffing shortage. Right now, he said there are 16 to 20 COVID-19 related absences or unfilled positions at the high school, and there are “very few available substitutes, if any, to cover classes and provide appropriate supervision.”

Due to these ongoing challenges, Goho said students will learn remotely through at least Oct. 19, and will then transition back to in-person classes using a hybrid model.

The high school will be completely closed Tuesday for a deep cleaning. On Wednesday, teachers will return to school in-person to provide remote instruction from their classrooms.

Goho said once implemented, the hybrid model will split students up by the first letter of their last name. This will determine when students will return in person and when they will learn remotely.

He said the hybrid model will continue at the high school until further notice.

“Since the HS level does not have stable pods, a hybrid model may result in fewer students and staff being quarantined and impacted when positive cases occur, thereby providing more stability,” Goho said.

Providence

