North Kingstown High School shifting to remote learning on Wednesday

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown High School students will begin learning from home on Wednesday due to a “recent increase in COVID-19 cases within the school,” Superintendent Phil Auger announced.

Auger said the school will pause in-person learning until Friday, Dec. 11, before resuming its hybrid model the following Monday.

The decision to switch to full distance learning was made to in an effort to “minimize any further spread of the virus,” Auger’s announcement read.

The superintendent also urged students not to gather outside of school.