North Kingstown High School switches to distance learning this week

School Updates

12 on 12: Vaccine 101

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown High School is moving to full distance learning for the week, according to a letter sent by the district to parents.

The letter said that the school “has experienced a significant number of COVID positive cases among the high school students” last week.

According to the letter, the R.I. Department of Health said, “several of the students were in attendance at school while contagious.”

School officials say the school nurse has already worked to identify all possible close contacts of those students, but it is difficult to know many close contacts have since spread the virus to other students.

With an already planned professional day on Monday, along with four distance learning days to finish out the week, the district hopes to stop the spread by having all students out of the building for nine to ten days.

Here is the schedule that is in place for the week:

  • Monday, March 15:
    Professional Development Day. All students have asynchronous distance learning.
  • Tuesday, March 16 – Friday, March 17:
    All students synchronously distance learn from 7:15 am to 12:50 pm.
  • Academic Resource Center (ARC)
    The ARC will be accepting distance learning appointments this week.
  • Athletics
    Mr. Cobain will be sending out information regarding athletic practices this week.

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 3/5/21: Latest on COVID-19 response in RI schools

