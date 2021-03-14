North Kingstown High School switches to distance learning this week

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — North Kingstown High School is moving to full distance learning for the week, according to a letter sent by the district to parents.

The letter said that the school “has experienced a significant number of COVID positive cases among the high school students” last week.

According to the letter, the R.I. Department of Health said, “several of the students were in attendance at school while contagious.”

School officials say the school nurse has already worked to identify all possible close contacts of those students, but it is difficult to know many close contacts have since spread the virus to other students.

With an already planned professional day on Monday, along with four distance learning days to finish out the week, the district hopes to stop the spread by having all students out of the building for nine to ten days.

Here is the schedule that is in place for the week: