North Attleboro schools had most new COVID-19 cases in Mass. this week

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — As Massachusetts teachers and students prepare to return to full in-person learning, one local district reported the highest number of new COVID-19 cases in the past week.

According to data released by the state, North Attleboro Public Schools led Massachusetts in new cases, with 28 students and 3 staff members testing positive.

The data is from the most recent reporting period, which was March 18-24, according to the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

The state only counts students and teachers who tested positive and were in the school buildings during the reporting period.

This week, Gov. Charlie Baker’s administration said it found a low positivity rate in school pooled testing.

On Monday, state officials announced that the first-in-the nation program started last month has tested almost 23,000 pools of students and staff at 1,000 schools with a pool positivity rate of 0.76%.

As schools statewide plan to return to full in-person learning next week, Massachusetts Teachers Association President Merrie Najimy said she believes the state is moving too fast.

“The governor and the commissioner need to allow the local stakeholders to make the decisions for when they believe the conditions are right for full in-person return,” Najimy said.

Dozens of school districts have been given waivers to delay the start of in-person learning so they have more time to prepare.

