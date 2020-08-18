New saliva test could help in reopening schools if labs decide to use it

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — School districts around the country are still trying to figure out how they can reopen schools safely in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Angela Caliendo, the co-chair of Rhode Island’s COVID-19 Testing and Validation Task Force, says she can envision how a new saliva-based test could help in that matter.

The SalivaDirect COVID-19 diagnostic test was developed by researchers from the Yale School of Public Health.

According to the FDA, SalivaDirect does not require the use of swabs and can be collected in any sterile container.

Authorization of the test is “significant,” according to the FDA because the extraction kits used in other tests have been prone to shortages in the past. Therefore, being able to perform a test without the kits “enhances the capacity for increased testing, while reducing the strain on available resources,” according to a news release from the FDA.

Additionally, officials say the test’s methodology has been validated and authorized for use with “different combinations of commonly used reagents and instruments,” meaning the test could be used broadly in most high-complexity labs.

Caliendo says it may take a while for labs to start be able to collect the tests if they decide to use it at all. She adds it would be more likely the state health labs would use it before other clinical-based labs in the state.

Results from the saliva test come quickly, which is why it could be beneficial for schools trying to reopen, according to Caliendo.

“Kids that are symptomatic can be tested, and then the results would be available that same day,” Caliendo said. “They can make decisions on quarantining the student, whether or not everybody else in the classroom can stay in school.”

Caliendo says based on the data she’s seen so far, the saliva tests may be a little less sensitive than the nasal swab tests, but notes they still have a level of sensitivity that’s acceptable to use clinically.

The National Basketball Association helped fund the test’s development and have been using it, along with the traditional swab tests, while in the bubble.

According to ESPN, researchers at Yale say the results of both kinds of tests “almost universally matched.”