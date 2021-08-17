Music safely returns to Rhode Island schools

The modern acoustic guitar is descended from a long historical line of stringed instruments, including the lute, lyre, gittern and vihuela.

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island Music Education Association (RIMEA) released new music guidance on Tuesday ahead of the re-opening of schools this fall.

The guidance allows state and local leaders to allow in-person music classes in order to support the social and emotional well-being of students.

The guidance outlines safety strategies for indoor and outdoor music classes, as well as bell covers, masks, and social distancing.

“The importance of in-person learning extends to all subjects, including music, at all grade levels,” Advocacy Co-Chair at RIMEA David Neves said. “The updated guidance includes safe and practical ways for students and teachers to hold these essential music classes.”

Neves said RIMEA has been in communication with the R.I. Department of Education (RIDE) and the R.I. Department of Health.

RIMEA’s updated guidance aligns with RIDE’s latest back-to-school guidance.

“Over the past year, students have been isolated and largely unable to practice music with their peers,” RIMEA Advocacy Co-Chair Patricia Kammerer said. “RIMEA encourages all school districts to focus on the social-emotional well-being of students, including incorporating arts and music into the school day.”