More positive cases of COVID-19 reported since start of school

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Officials across the region say the first week of school has been smooth so far, but school districts keep learning about new positive COVID-19 cases.

There have been 19 cases in Rhode Island among students and staff since schools reopened Monday and there are also more positive cases in Southeastern Massachusetts schools.

A member of Gomes Elementary School in New Bedford has tested positive for the virus, according to Arthur Motta, the district’s community and public affairs manager. This comes after an “excellent opening” this week.

Motta says the city health department was notified and two close contacts were notified and are now working remotely. The person who tested positive has not been on campus since Friday and will remain in quarantine for 14 days.

The state’s metrics show New Bedford is still in the red zone, meaning they are in the “high risk” category for COVID-19 outbreaks.

In the first week of school in Southeastern Massachusetts, 30 students in Attleboro are also back home and in quarantine because they were considered “close contacts” with a student who tested positive for the virus.

City officials say that student went to school on Monday knowing he has the virus.

“It’s very frightening because he put everybody’s life in danger, and put everybody at risk,” one woman said.

It is now having a ripple effect — a mom of a quarantined student now can’t go back to work until she gets tested.

“First for the safety for her, I don’t want her to get sick because she goes down hard pretty when sick,” Kim Evers said. “I tried to calm her down more than anything because she was worried herself.”

City officials say they weren’t notified with enough time to spread the word of the positive case before the student arrived at school Monday. The principal credited all the planning they did over the summer in identifying close contacts, and safely isolating them from everyone else so school can go on.

