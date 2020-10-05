More colleges in RI to welcome back students this week

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — More college students will start to return to their campuses and classrooms in Providence this week.

Effective Monday, Brown University is allowing classes of 19 students or less to be taught in person, while all other undergraduate classes are remote.

Some students had been allowed to return to campus prior to Monday, including graduate classes and Warren Alpert Medical School classes of 19 students or less.

The university says students scheduled to be on campus were given the opportunity to choose to study remotely, and any faculty member with health or other concerns could choose to offer instruction remotely. Employees who are able to continue working remotely will also continue to do so for the months ahead.

Also effective Monday, Brown’s Campus Activity Status moved to Level 2 (out of three), with regard to learning, dining, exercising, socializing, off-campus engagement, etc.

This week also marks the gradual return of in-person classes at Providence College.

A letter from college leaders said students and faculty will be tested starting the week of Oct. 5, and plan to have a full re-opening by Oct. 12. Extensive testing for students and faculty who have traveled must complete a point-of-origin test before returning to campus.

Students, especially those traveling from “Rhode Island’s Hotspot List” are expected to wear masks, and practice social distancing by staying in self-quarantine until their negative test results are received.

Providence College shifted to full remote learning after more than 80 students tested positive for COVID-19 in a two-day span last month.

The college said it will continue to work closely with RIDOH to monitor the situation and prevent future outbreaks.

The stay-at-home directives at Providence College remain in place, meaning students will stay in their residence hall rooms/off-campus residences except for essential travel, including travel to classes, to pick up essential supplies and to go to work. Off-campus residents may not return to campus until in-person classes begin on Thursday.

The college says mingling with people other than roommates/housemates, the leading cause of PC’s outbreak, remains prohibited.