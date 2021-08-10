CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Vaccine & Testing Info     • Mask On/Off?    • Travel Restrictions    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Vaccine & Testing Info
•  Mask On/Off?
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

McKee opts not to issue statewide mask mandate in schools, leaving decision up to the districts

School Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ As students prepare to return to the classroom in less than a month, school districts are deciding whether they’ll need to mask up.

Gov. Dan McKee said Tuesday he won’t make face masks mandatory in schools statewide and will instead allow individual districts make the call.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently recommended students and faculty wear masks indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

The guidance comes amid a nationwide spike in COVID-19 cases among children and young adults, as well as the continued spread of the highly-contagious delta variant.

While he’s not issuing a statewide mandate, McKee said he expects school districts to follow the CDC’s most recent guidelines.

“Some of our young people do not meet the age requirement to get vaccinated and we have to use all tools available to us to keep them safe,” he said.

Cranston Public Schools met Tuesday night to discuss the district’s COVID-19 policies heading into the new school year.

Superintendent Jeannine Nota-Masse told the Cranston School Committee that the current draft of the policy recommends unvaccinated students wear face masks, but does not require them to.

“If we need to change, we do,” Nota-Masse said.

The potential for another mask mandate has sparked a discussion among parents regarding their personal choice.

“I’m not masking my child,” parent Amanda Forte said. “I will not mask my healthy child and I want that choice, no number or new variant or anything is going to change that.”

Some parents remain worried about the delta variant, especially since not all kids are eligible to get vaccinated.

“People are dying,” parent Josh Diem said. “No science backs up not wearing a mask. It seems like a relatively easy, innocuous thing.”

The Cranston School Committee is offering parents the chance to voice their concerns during next week’s meeting, which is when members will vote on the finalized policy.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »    • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 8/6/2021: Gov. Dan McKee

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community