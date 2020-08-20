Massachusetts to offer rapid mobile testing units to schools

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts health officials will begin offering rapid mobile testing units to schools that request them as Gov. Charlie Baker continues to encourage schools in communities with low transmission of the coronavirus to open for full or hybrid in-classroom teaching.

The testing units would be deployed if a school meets certain criteria.

Secretary of Health and Human Services Marylou Sudders said Thursday that the criteria would include two or more students, teachers or staff members not from the same household who test positive for COVID-19 within a 14-day period, with the transmission of the disease likely occurring in the classroom.

