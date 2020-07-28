Massachusetts school year to be delayed by 10 days

BOSTON (WPRI) — The start of the school year in Massachusetts will be delayed by 10 days and the length of the academic year will be shortened, according to the Massachusetts Teachers Association.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, the association said the extra days will, “give educators crucially important time to plan.”

When we fight, we win! Educator unions’ agreement with DESE reduces the student school year to 170 days to give educators crucially important time to plan. Sign up for an all-member MTA meeting this Wednesday to learn more.https://t.co/VXLh3DbInR — Mass Teachers Assn (@massteacher) July 27, 2020

The 2020-2021 school year will also be reduced to 170 days instead of 180.

The association says the Massachusetts Department of Education has agreed to the changes.

It is still unclear if classes will be held in-person, online, or a combination of the two.