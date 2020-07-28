Massachusetts school year to be delayed by 10 days

CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Reopening Info    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • School Updates    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
BOSTON (WPRI) — The start of the school year in Massachusetts will be delayed by 10 days and the length of the academic year will be shortened, according to the Massachusetts Teachers Association.

In a tweet Monday afternoon, the association said the extra days will, “give educators crucially important time to plan.”

The 2020-2021 school year will also be reduced to 170 days instead of 180.

The association says the Massachusetts Department of Education has agreed to the changes.

It is still unclear if classes will be held in-person, online, or a combination of the two.

