Mass. exam requirement lifted for Class of 2022 due to pandemic

School Updates

by: The Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — This year’s 11th graders won’t be required to take the MCAS test to graduate as the state continues to slowly emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education board voted Tuesday to modify graduation requirements so members of the Class of 2022 won’t be required to take the MCAS test to graduate due to the turmoil created by the pandemic.

A conservative group is calling on Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker to lift the state’s outdoor mask-wearing mandate.

The Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance argued that most of the state’s most vulnerable residents have been inoculated against COVID-19.

