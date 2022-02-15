PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — With Rhode Island’s school mask mandate set to expire soon, local school committees are making their own decisions as to whether masks should still be required for students and teachers.

Gov. Dan McKee announced last week that the order requiring students and staff to wear masks in schools will end on March 4 as long as coronavirus trends continue to improve.

Once the mandate is lifted, it would then be up to each individual district for how to move forward, according to McKee.

Monday night, school committees in both Portsmouth and Lincoln voted to strongly recommend masks in schools, but not require them.

The state-controlled Providence Public Schools will continue requiring masks after the statewide school mask mandate. R.I Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green, who controls the Providence schools, said the decision was made because of the vaccination status in the schools.

Providence students are just 34% vaccinated against COVID-19, compared to a statewide average of 48%. Some suburban districts, including Barrington and East Greenwich, have vaccination rates nearing 80%.

Vaccination rates will likely be taken into account as districts continue to determine whether to continue requiring masks in schools.

A recent CBS News poll shows a majority of parents of school-aged children still support mandatory masking in schools, with 57% voting in favor of requiring them and 36% favoring optional masking.

Discussions around masks are set to continue on Tuesday. North Kingstown will be discussing its mask policy, and COVID protocols are on the agenda for East Greenwich.