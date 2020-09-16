Lincoln School suspends in-person learning for some after 2nd student tests positive

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The Lincoln School in Providence has decided to cancel in-person learning for its Upper School for the rest of the week after learning that a second student has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sophie Glenn Lau, the head of the school.

In an email to families, Glenn Lau said the student was not in school Tuesday because they were already quarantined in connection to the first positive case.

She said anyone who is considered a close contact will be notified by the school and told to quarantine.

Back to School: School Updates »

As a result of the two cases, Glenn Lau said the Upper School — grades 9 through 12 — will be learning remotely for the rest of the week.

“This is our decision … we feel that this will allow students to learn and teachers to teach with the least disruption possible,” Glenn Lau wrote.

“We remain confident in our safety procedures here at school, but also want to be sensitive to the concerns of students and their parents,” she continued. “Because our safety protocols were specifically designed to limit interactions between divisions, we will keep Little, Lower and Middle schools fully in person.”

Glenn Lau said the school, a private institute in Providence, will reassess and make a decision about next week on Friday.

The cases at the Lincoln School are two of the five cases reported so far in connection with schools reopening in Rhode Island.

Two schools, Blackstone Valley Prep and Ponaganset High School, each had a staff member test positive and have been working with state health and education officials to conduct contact tracing.

At Anthony Carnevale Elementary School in Providence, the principal and vice principal were put in quarantine for two weeks after a staff member tested positive, though the school remains open.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines