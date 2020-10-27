CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
La Salle Academy goes remote after teacher tests positive for COVID-19

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — La Salle Academy announced Monday that all in-person classes are cancelled for the week, after a teacher tested positive for COVID-19.

The school posted on its Facebook page that the Rhode Island Department of Health informed them a teacher had tested positive Monday morning.

“The teacher, as well as the faculty members they had contact with, are required to quarantine,” the post read.

La Salle said that they cancelled all in-school classes for the week, “out of an abundance of caution.”

Distance learning started Tuesday, according to the Facebook post.

