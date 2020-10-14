JWU to restart in-person classes after testing all students for coronavirus

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnson & Wales University (JWU) announced a phased restart of in-person classes after only five people tested positive for the coronavirus out of more than 2,400 tests conducted.

Classes will begin Sunday and Monday for all culinary, baking and pastry lab classes, and JWU anticipates all other classes will resume face-to-face segments on Tuesday.

On October 5, the university began testing its entire student body after 31 off-campus students tested positive.

Of the five new positive tests, two were students who live on campus and the other three have been attending school remotely, according to JWU. Those students are now in isolation and their close contacts have been told to quarantine.

University officials said they will continue to conduct random testing of their students and staff this week.

