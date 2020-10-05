JWU shifts to full remote learning after 38 confirmed coronavirus cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnson & Wales University (JWU) announced Monday the school will be shifting to full remote learning after 38 off-campus students tested positive for the coronavirus.

Starting Monday, all classes at the Providence campus will be held virtually with the exception of culinary and baking and pastry lab classes.

JWU officials said they have been working closely with the R.I. Department of Health to assess the situation and prevent a widespread breakout. The university will test its entire student body, including on-campus students, commuters, and remote learners who live in Rhode Island, beginning on Wednesday.

Students are required to stay at home, on campus, or at their off-campus housing until the baseline testing is complete, according to the Health Department.

“The measures we are taking will help protect our campus community as well as those who live in the neighborhoods where our students reside,” JWU Providence Campus President Marie Bernardo-Sousa, LP.D. said. “Let’s continue doing what needs to be done so we can finish the fall semester on track while keeping each other safe and healthy.”

