McKee, state leaders to lay out back-to-school guidance for the fall at 9 am

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee is to announce new COVID-19 guidance for Rhode Island schools in advance of students’ return in the fall Wednesday morning.

He’ll be joined by R.I. Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, according to McKee’s office.

McKee’s office said the governor will lay out “recommendations for municipalities as well as guidance for teachers, parents, and students to ensure a safe in-person return,” noting that the current K-12 guidance remains in effect throughout the summer.

One of the major questions will be if students will still be required to wear masks in the classroom.

In the Ocean State, currently only people 12 years and older are eligible to receive the vaccine and those who are not vaccinated are required to still wear a mask.

“I think that students that are vaccinated won’t be wearing masks. I think that the commissioner spoke about that, we want to clarify that tomorrow formally. But yes. we have to keep on getting people vaccinated, and I believe that students will be back in the classroom, not only in K-12 but also in higher ed,” McKee said during a briefing on Tuesday.

At last check, McKee estimated roughly 50-60% of 16- to 18-year-olds have gotten the vaccine, and a little more than 40% of Rhode Islanders between the ages of 12 and 15 have been vaccinated.

“Younger kids potentially could be vaccinated, that’s something that certainly is being tested in terms of making sure whether it’s safe or not. If the guidance comes out that we want to vaccinate youngsters, we will,” McKee said during Tuesday’s briefing. “We do measles, we do chickenpox, young people are vaccinated. If that makes us safer, we’re going to support it.”