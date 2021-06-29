RI leaders to lay out back-to-school guidance for the fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Dan McKee has scheduled a news conference for Wednesday to announce new COVID-19 guidance for Rhode Island schools in advance of students’ return in the fall.

He’ll be joined by R.I. Department of Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and Health Director Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, according to McKee’s office.

12 News plans to stream the 9 a.m. briefing live on WPRI.com.

McKee’s office said the governor will lay out “recommendations for municipalities as well as guidance for teachers, parents, and students to ensure a safe in-person return,” noting that the current K-12 guidance remains in effect throughout the summer.

As for higher education, most local colleges and universities are requiring that students get vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to campus in September.

Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is available to everyone ages 12 and older in Rhode Island, while the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available to everyone ages 18 and older.

The most recent data from the R.I. Department of Health shows 65% of Rhode Islanders are at least partially vaccinated, while 59% are considered fully vaccinated.

On Monday, health officials reported 44 new positive cases from over the weekend and no additional deaths, as COVID-19 hospitalizations fell to 20.