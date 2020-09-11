Judge to rule on whether Bristol-Warren schools can reopen

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island Superior Court judge is set to rule at 3 p.m. Friday on whether the Bristol-Warren Regional School District can reopen on Monday, after the teachers union filed suit to block in-person learning.

After an hour-long hearing where lawyers for the union, the school department and the R.I. Attorney General’s office made arguments in the case, Judge Melissa Long said she would take a recess and return to the bench to issue a decision on the union’s request for a temporary restraining order.

While the case only currently applies to the Bristol-Warren schools, it could have potential statewide implications if the the judge rules in favor of the union.

“We do not believe the buildings in the Bristol-Warren school district are safe,” argued attorney Elizabeth Wiens, who represents the Bristol Warren Education Association and National Education Association Rhode Island.

Three elementary schools and one middle school are set to reopen to in-person learning on Monday in the regional school district, while a 4th elementary school — Colt Andrews — is not opening pending a deep-clean, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 and eight others have to quarantine as a result.

Mount Hope High School’s reopening plan has also been scaled back, with students only returning to the building once a week because of a lack of ability to space out six feet, the superintendent said.

The union’s arguments Friday relied on a state statute that says four entities — a local fire chief, local building inspector, the director of the R.I. Department of Health, and the director of the R.I. Department of Labor and Training — must “determine and notify” school districts every year by Aug. 1 if their buildings are up to code.

Wiens argued the statute should be interpreted broadly to include all state regulations or codes, including the COVID-19 facilities guidance written by the R.I. Department of Health.

“We don’t have a COVID-specific statute, but I think the intent of this statute is that the buildings are safe,” Wiens said. She said recent walkthroughs conducted by the state found the schools need to improve their HVAC systems, and the students could do distance learning for a week or two while the work is completed.

“Teachers don’t feel comfortable going back into the rooms,” Wiens told the judge.

She also said the teachers would suffer “irreparable harm” if the judge does not grant the temporary restraining order, since contracting the virus cannot be undone.

Mary Ann Carroll, representing the school district, argued at the hearing that the parents who chose to send their students back to school are the ones that would be harmed if the judge blocks the buildings from opening.

She said 70% of parents in Bristol-Warren opted to send their children back for in-person learning instead of remaining virtual.

“I don’t see how this at all pertains to the issue that we’re having with COVID-19,” Carroll said of the state law the union is hanging their case on.

And while the statute says it’s the responsibility of the superintendent not to open schools unless the notification is made that buildings are open to code, Carroll noted that the penalty for violating it is supposed to be a misdemeanor and a fine.

“I don’t see how, based on this statute, she can get a restraining order to prevent us from putting over 2,400 students back in school next week,” Carroll said.

Miriam Weizenbaum from Attorney General Peter Neronha’s office also argued in favor of allowing the schools to reopen, telling the judge there would be “chaos” if she approved the restraining order, paving the way for petitioners from other school districts to seek to close their schools.

“There’d be a line outside the courtroom,” Weizenbaum said.

Bristol-Warren Superintendent Jonathan Brice, who attended the hearing, left the court without speaking to reporters. He has not responded to requests for comment on the lawsuit.

This is a developing story and will be updated.