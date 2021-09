JOHNSTON, R.I (WPRI) — Winsor Hill Elementary School was closed on Tuesday after it was learned that a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dr. Bernard DiLullo, the superintendent of Johnston Public Schools, said they decided to close the school in order to safely and accurately complete contact tracing.

At this time, there is no plan to keep the school closed, according to DiLullo.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.