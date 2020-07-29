Johnson & Wales tailors reopening plan to align with latest mandates

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Johnson & Wales University (JWU) in Providence has updated its reopening plans for the fall semester following new mandates from the state, school officials said Wednesday.

The university originally released its reopening plans back in June.

“Since March, every decision regarding JWU campus operations has been based on the latest information and guidance we have received from federal, state and local public health and government officials,” Chancellor Mim Runey said.

The university plans is further limiting who is allowed to return to campus. As it stands, all first-year students and students with internships, as well as those returning or transferring who are enrolled in classes that require a laboratory component will be allowed on campus.

This means that all returning students enrolled in solely non-lab academic classes will be taught remotely in the fall, but students who live off campus will still be able to use campus facilities, including computer labs and fitness centers.

“After carefully reviewing multiple options and evaluating many factors – and with the start of school only weeks away – we had to make the best decision for our entire community of students, families, faculty, and staff based on what we know today,” Runey said.

This updated plan applies to the fall semester only, and a decision on the spring semester will be determined later this year.