PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Superintendents across Rhode Island are firing back at Gov. Gina Raimondo after she criticized the districts that have chosen to shift to full remote learning for the remainder of the calendar year.

Raimondo made the comments during her weekly coronavirus briefing on Thursday, saying, "To the superintendents out there who have decided to go virtual, I want you to look yourself in the mirror and try a little harder because I think the kids deserve better."