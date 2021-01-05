CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • Travel Restrictions    • Testing Info    • Vaccine Updates    • School Updates    • 12 Responds    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  Travel Restrictions
•  Testing Info
•  Vaccine Updates
•  School Updates
•  12 Responds
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »
CORONAVIRUS: LINKS & RESOURCES

Infante-Green: RI on track to begin statewide K-12 surveillance testing

School Updates

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
12 RESPONDS //  What is your question? We're here for you »      • 12 Responds Coverage & Info    
  12 RESPONDS //
• What is your question? We're here for you »
• 12 Responds Coverage & Info »

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Nearly all of the state’s school districts are ready to begin routinely testing asymptomatic K-12 students and staff for the coronavirus, according to R.I. Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green.

During her weekly interview with 12 News Now at 4 anchor Kim Kalunian, Infante-Green said the state is on track to begin its surveillance testing program in some school districts next week.

She said they were able to work out all of the kinks during pilot programs in Providence, Central Falls and Lincoln, which were all completed prior to winter break.

Each district will offer surveillance testing twice a month, according to Infante-Green. Those tests will be administered either on school grounds or in a mobile unit set up nearby.

“Every school district will do it differently because it takes manpower,” Infante-Green explained.

When it comes to whether the state can deny a student access to public school if their family opts to not receive the COVID-19 vaccine, Infante-Green said they have “not made any determination.”

“Right now, kids are not recommended to take the vaccine, so it’s a different conversation at the school level,” Infante-Green said.

The state is currently preparing to enter Phase 2 of its vaccination distribution plan, which will include all K-12 teachers, staff members and childcare providers.

When asked whether teachers would be required to get vaccinated, she said they’re simply “not there yet.”

“We’re working all of that out as we speak,” she said.

Infante-Green said she is hopeful that, come May, the state will be able to conduct traditional graduation ceremonies.

“We learned a lot last year and we are going. to be prepared for whatever comes our way, but my fingers are crossed that we can have what we know as a traditional graduation,” she said.

COVID-19 Vaccine: Here are the latest developments »

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

COVID-19 Tracking: Maps, Charts, Interactive Data | Projection Models | Find a Testing Site Near You | School Updates | Latest Headlines

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines

Stay Informed | Coronavirus Updates

Coronavirus
News & Info

App
Updates

E-News & Alerts
Updates

CDC
Resources

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 12/30/2020: Dr. Alexandria Caple

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community