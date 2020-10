CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Stadium Elementary School in Cranston has decided to temporarily cancel in-person learning after learning that an individual at the school has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Cranston Public Schools spokesperson Jennifer Cowart.

Cowart said the R.I. Department of Health notified the district of the positive case on Saturday and said the individual came in contact with a number of students and staff before receiving their positive result.