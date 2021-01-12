Infante-Green holding strong that students should be back in the classroom

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green joined 12 News at 4 Tuesday for her weekly interview. (Watch the full interview in the video above.)

Infante-Green says the launch of surveillance testing in the state’s schools has been successful with 33 districts, public charters and state-run schools taking advantage of the opportunity.

The commissioner also renewed her calls to Pawtucket school leaders to bring more students back for in-person learning.

“Every situation that they brought up that was a concern for them to get back into the buildings, we went and we mitigated with them, we made sure,” she said.

As of Tuesday, the city only had a small number of students back in their classrooms, but the district was set to discuss the issue at a meeting Tuesday night.

In the video above, the commissioner also discusses vaccination of teachers, the incoming U.S. Secretary of Education, SMART Clinics and whether February break will see a staggered return.