How RI colleges, universities are monitoring COVID-19 cases

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Nearly all of Rhode Island’s colleges and universities have implemented new COVID-19 testing policies and protocols in order to keep students who are returning to campus safe.

Most schools are tracking the number of positive cases on campus so they can quickly respond to any potential outbreaks.

The University of Rhode Island (URI) has created its own COVID-19 tracker, which details how many tests have been administered and how many came back positive.

From Sept. 9-16, the university reported that of the 1,149 tests administered, 33 came back positive. Right now, there are 17 students in isolation.

Rhode Island College is also tracking its COVID-19 cases online. As of Sept. 8, RIC has reported that one residential student has tested positive. The college said as a result, that student was placed into isolation and two others, one living on campus and another living off campus, were quarantined.

At Providence College (PC), 40 people have tested positive for COVID-19 so far. Of those cases, one was a staff member and the other 39 were students.

A number of students living off campus tested positive Tuesday, and as a result, PC has asked all students living off campus to learn remotely until they produce a negative test result, and to only visit campus as instructed for testing.

Roger Williams University (RWU) is reporting that of the 29,248 tests administered so far, 15 have come back positive.

Bryant University is encouraging students and staff to download its “Bryant Health Checker App” to screen themselves for symptoms daily. The university is also testing students and staff at least once a week.

As for Brown University, there have been 14 positive cases out of the thousands of tests that have been administered since the school year began.

Unlike the other institutions, the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) does not have a testing protocol since it’s a commuter school.

The majority of classes at CCRI are being held online due to the pandemic, but school officials say they are encouraging students, faculty and staff to follow the testing guidelines put forth by the state.

