Here’s which school districts are remote, hybrid learning after winter break

(WPRI) — Winter break is over for most school districts, which means students would normally be returning to the classroom, but that’s not the case for many this year.

Rhode Island’s statewide school calendar was updated in December by the R.I. Department of Education to have a staggered return to in-person learning after the New Year, between Jan. 7-15.

Below is an overview of the reopening plans released by districts in Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts.

Cranston: Public schools are in full distance learning through Jan. 8, according to a recent Facebook post.

East Greenwich: Students are distance learning from Jan. 4–8. On Jan. 11, students will return to the schedule they were on before Dec. 21. More details here.

East Providence: Schools will be virtual learning through Jan. 8 and reopening Jan. 11, according to a recent update on the district’s website.

Exeter-West Greenwich: Jan. 4–8 is fully remote, except for students who attend Lineham Pre-Kindergarten and students assigned to Ms. Breene, Mrs. Campbell and Ms. King, who will be in-person on Jan. 7–8. All students will resume the pre-break schedule on Jan. 11. More details here.

Jamestown: The full district is remote Jan. 4–6, with limited in-person instruction Jan. 7–8 for Tier I and II students. On Jan. 11, all students and staff, pre-K and grades K-8 will return to in-person school at Melrose and Lawn School. More details here.

Lincoln: All schools will be remote Jan. 4–8. Elementary students will also be remote on Jan. 11, with other students returning to a rotating schedule on that day.

Middletown: Students are distance learning from Jan. 4–8. On Jan. 11, pre-K and grades K-5 will be in-person, while grades 6-12 remain remote. On Jan. 12, grades 6-12 will be partially in-person. More details here.

Narragansett: Schools will return to in-person learning on Jan. 11, with full remote learning from Jan. 4–8.

North Providence: The district said in a recent message that students would be remote January 4–8, with the hope of returning to in-person learning Jan. 11.

North Smithfield: Schools are distance learning through Jan. 8.

Portsmouth: The district announced schools would be remote from January 4–8 then return to their in-person schedule on Jan. 11.

Providence: Students begin distance learning Jan. 4. Those not enrolled in the Virtual Learning Academy will follow a phased return to in-person learning from Jan. 11–14. On their first day of returning to school, students will receive a free asymptomatic COVID-19 test with parents’ permission. The tests will continue approximately twice a month. More details here.

Smithfield: All grades will be distance learning from Jan. 4–8. Students in grades K-6 will return to full in-person learning Jan. 11, while grades 7-12 return to the hybrid model. More details here.

Tiverton: Students returned to school remotely on Jan. 4. They will begin in-person learning on Jan. 7, according to a recent Facebook post.

Warwick: Schools will have full distance learning from Jan. 4–8. The school committee plans to hold a meeting on Jan. 7 to discuss the timeline of reopening schools and the start date for high school sports.

Westerly: Schools are remote from Jan. 4–8, and plan to have students back in the classroom on Jan. 11. Throughout January, the district will have a distance learning days on Wednesdays.

Bridgewater-Raynham: The district is returning to its hybrid learning model on Jan. 4, according to a recent Facebook post.

Dartmouth: Schools will remain in a remote model from Jan. 4–8. The plan is to get back to the hybrid model on Jan. 11, with the possibility of extending distance learning for a week, according to the district’s Facebook page.

Dighton-Rehoboth: In a recent letter, the superintendent announced students would be distance learning from Jan. 4–8, with schools returning to in-person learning on Jan. 11.

New Bedford: Schools will be distance learning Jan. 4–8, according to the district’s website.

Seekonk: Remote learning lasts through Jan. 11 for public schools, according to a recent letter.

Private Schools

Bishop Feehan: Bishop Feehan is continuing with their hybrid in-person learning model on Jan. 4.

Bishop Hendricken: Bishop Hendricken has virtual learning from Jan. 4–15.

Bishop Stang: Bishop Stang will be remote from Jan. 4–8, with in-person classes resuming Jan. 11.

Moses Brown School: Students returned to in-person learning on Jan.4.

Tabor Academy: Winter break lasts through Jan. 10, with students resuming in-person learning the following day.