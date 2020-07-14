Here’s the timeline for RI schools to submit reopening plans

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Schools across Rhode Island have been busy working on their reopening plans, with hopes of bringing students back on August 31.

But parents, students and teachers are waiting to see exactly what school is going to look like this fall.

The R.I. Department of Education (RIDE) says the current timeline is:

Public schools are required to submit plans to RIDE by July 17

RIDE will give feedback to each school district on an ongoing basis through July 28

Each district will be required to make its plan available to families and post it on their schools’ websites no later than July 31

PDF: Back to school guidance » | 2020-21 school calendar »

Each district also must have three different plans: one for in-person learning, one for distance learning, and one hybrid of the two.

Timothy Duffy, executive director of the Rhode Island Association of School Committees, says that timeline is more than enough for families to figure out a game plan.

“I think it’s sufficient. It will be a month from the July 31 deadline to the August 31 deadline,” he said. “The means by which they transport and get them to school, those are all going to be issues they can address once those plans are finalized.”

Parents who spoke to Eyewitness News said they just want the information as quickly as possible.

“The school district has really been not communicative,” parent Stephanie Stevens said. “I feel like we, as parents, need to plan for those that can not work from home.”

“I know the governor set an ambitious goal,” Duffy added. “But what I think will be interesting come July 17 is seeing what the schools came up with and having the Department of Education mesh those ideas together to get the best results possible.”

Visit RIDE’s website to learn more.