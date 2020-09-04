Raimondo to discuss school sports at 1 pm briefing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Gov. Gina Raimondo is expected to wrap up her week of briefings dedicated to reopening schools with an update on school sports.

In August, the Rhode Island Interscholastic League (RIIL) said competitions may begin on October 2, with a six-week regular season and two-week postseason.

This directly impacts tennis, cross country and game day cheerleading, which the league hopes can begin right away.

Boys and girls soccer, football, field hockey, and unified volleyball are not scheduled to begin their seasons, since those sports are not allowed within Phase 3 of Gov. Gina Raimondo’s guidelines. These sports are expected to be in a second fall season, should that change.

The league said it’s encouraging schools to play games on weekends.

After Raimondo announced Monday that all Rhode Island school districts except for Providence and Central Falls have met the requirements for a full in-person return, RIIL released a statement because they said they were receiving a lot of questions.

The statement said, “please know that the RIIL is still committed to offering our member schools as many traditional fall sports as possible within the governor’s guidelines for school sports.”

Raimondo announced a COVID-19 testing system for K-12 schools on Tuesday and a dedicated contact-tracing program on Wednesday.

On Thursday, she walked through what a typical school day may look like for students.

The governor said next week, she will go back to holding weekly briefings at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

